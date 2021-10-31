Dozens of Chinese-American World War II veterans are finally getting the recognition they deserve, more than 70 years later. More than 100 veterans from the Bay Area and Sacramento were honored for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Local Chinese-American WWII Vets Honored With Congressional Gold Medal - October 31, 2021
- Gold Star Families Memorial Monument Dedicated in Roseville - October 31, 2021
- Gold price sharply down after hotter U.S. inflation data - October 31, 2021