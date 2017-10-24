London is the worldwide hub for trading over the counter gold and silver, and each day, the prices of both metals are “fixed” by the primary bullion dealers that make their homes in the capital of the United Kingdom. The Bank of England regulated the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- London Gold And Silver In The Wake Of Brexit – Follow The Metal - October 24, 2017
- Gold pushed down by dollar strength, Fed leadership uncertainty - October 24, 2017
- Eldorado Gold Corp.’s Share Price Drops More Than 25%: Is it Time to Buy? - October 24, 2017