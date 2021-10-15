EDT gold futures basis, the most active December 2021 contract is up $2.60 and fixed at $1797.30. The purpose of today’s article is to put current pricing into perspective based upon long-term studies …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Long-term Studies Put Current Gold Prices into Perspective - October 14, 2021
- i-80 Gold Completes Transaction with Nevada Gold Mines to Acquire Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain - October 14, 2021
- Salt Bae Nusr-Et menu price latest – Customers complain pricey food is ‘COLD’ and tastes like ‘pub grub’ - October 14, 2021