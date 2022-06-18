Looking For A Top Momentum Pick? Why New Found Gold Corp. (AMEX: NFGC) Is A Great Choice

New Found Gold Corp. (AMEX:NFGC) price on Friday, June 17, fall -2.39% below its previous day’s close as a downside momentum from buyers pushed the stock’s value to $5.31. A look at the stock’s price …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)