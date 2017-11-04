Gold is widely seen as a safe investment option in times of economic crisis. So is the gold import surge a sign of falling confidence in the Modi government’s economic management? New Delhi: The twin curse of gold and crude oil is revisiting India after …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Choppy Ahead of NFP - November 4, 2017
- Looming Gold Imports and Rising Oil Prices Throw Up Initial Warning Signs on Deficit Front - November 4, 2017
- Teranga Gold Corp’s (TGCDF) CEO Richard Young on Q3 2017 Results – Earnings Call Transcript - November 4, 2017