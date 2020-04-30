The entire edifice of support for the economy rests on confidence in the currency, as analysts at Natixis note. Key quotes “Maintaining confidence in the currency is essential f …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Loss of confidence in the currency must rise gold and cryptocurrencies – Natixis - April 30, 2020
- Gold: Be ready to sell a break below 1690 - April 30, 2020
- Gold up little around $1720 level, lacks follow-through amid upbeat market mood - April 30, 2020