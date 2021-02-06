The Union Budget 2020-21 proposal to reduce customs duty on gold and silver will curtail the increasing trend of smuggling of these precious metals in the country, India Ratings and Research has said.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Lower customs duty on gold to curb smuggling, benefit retail jewellers - February 6, 2021
- Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic - February 6, 2021
- Price advances for gold, silver after mostly as-expected U.S. jobs data - February 6, 2021