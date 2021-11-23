Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQX: LMGDF) (the “Company” or “Lumina”) announces the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on November 23, 2021 in Vancouver (the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- All that glitters isn’t gold: The internet is awash with ‘gold’ jewellery but the sample we bought was just 0.6% pure - November 23, 2021
- Lumina Gold Announces AGM Results, Debt Conversion and Granting of Options - November 23, 2021
- Gold State Resources Announces LOI for the Acquisition of the Panteria Copper-Gold Porphyry Project - November 23, 2021