With its first commercial production around the corner, Lundin Gold Inc. is looking at options to grow — including acquisitions. The company’s only asset, Fruta del Norte in Ecuador, will reach …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Lundin Gold CEO Looking for Acquisitions, Open to a Takeover - January 23, 2020
- Gold ends at a more than 2-week high as spread of China flu fuels haven demand for the metal - January 23, 2020
- Lundin Gold CEO Looking for Acquisitions, and Open to a Takeover - January 23, 2020