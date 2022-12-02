Haywood analyst Kerry Smith downgraded Lundin Gold (LUGDF – Research Report) to a Hold today and set a price target of C$14.00. The companys …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Two Pack Tuesday – Ep. 34 – 2017 Upper Deck Grandeur E-Pack – Precious Metal Silver/Gold McDavid HIT - December 2, 2022
- Gold futures end lower after ‘hot’ U.S. jobs report boosts the dollar, Treasury yields - December 2, 2022
- Lundin Gold (LUGDF) was downgraded to a Hold Rating at Haywood - December 2, 2022