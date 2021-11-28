Desjardins restated their buy rating on shares of Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LUG. BMO …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Canaccord Genuity Increases Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Price Target to C$14.50 - November 28, 2021
- OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at Raymond James - November 28, 2021
- Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Earns Buy Rating from Desjardins - November 28, 2021