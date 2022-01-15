Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Slides To Rs 48,980 - January 15, 2022
- Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at Cormark - January 15, 2022
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat reaches Rs 48,980; silver valued at Rs 62,200 per kg - January 15, 2022