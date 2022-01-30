Magna Gold (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Desjardins

Desjardins began coverage on shares of Magna Gold (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$1.30 price objective on the stock.
