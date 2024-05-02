Despite a slight decrease in the one-year target price to $54.00 from $56.00, Przybylowski maintains an Outperform rating. This adjustment reflects the Q1/24 results of joint ventures operated by Barrick Gold, where Newmont has significant stakes.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Maintaining Buy Rating: Newmont Mining’s Solid Financials and Strategic Growth Initiatives - May 2, 2024
- Gold price slumps amid falling US yields, weak US Dollar - May 2, 2024
- Rising Gold Prices - May 2, 2024