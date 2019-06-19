(Kitco News) – Chances are skewed in gold’s favor, as it is more likely than not that the Fed will maintain their dovish stance, this according to Will Rhind, CEO of GraniteShares. “The expectations, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Major Moves Ahead For Gold Prices On Lower Rates
(Kitco News) – Chances are skewed in gold’s favor, as it is more likely than not that the Fed will maintain their dovish stance, this according to Will Rhind, CEO of GraniteShares. “The expectations, …