Mali Lithium (ASX:MLL) has increased its exposure to gold with the acquisition of an 80 per cent interest in the … Read More The post Mali Lithium becomes gold producer with +$US20m Barrick …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- GJEPC suggests changes to gold deposit scheme to make it more attractive - August 31, 2020
- Mali Lithium becomes gold producer with +$US20m Barrick Gold-AngloGold mine buy - August 31, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes next two barriers after $1976 resistance tested – Confluence Detector - August 30, 2020