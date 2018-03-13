A proposed new speculation tax could cause some with vacation homes in British Columbia, Canada, to consider selling. The government’s plan for a potential 2% tax on unoccupied homes in certain areas of British Columbia, which include Vancouver, Victoria …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Mansion Global Daily: Australia’s Gold Coast Market Poised to Stay Strong After Games, London Prices Drop and More
A proposed new speculation tax could cause some with vacation homes in British Columbia, Canada, to consider selling. The government’s plan for a potential 2% tax on unoccupied homes in certain areas of British Columbia, which include Vancouver, Victoria …