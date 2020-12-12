Mark Smith from UBS Wealth Management says he agrees with Charles Bobrinskoy in advising clients to move away from bonds. He expects low interest rates will create inflation, making the bond market …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Many of our clients have been diversifying from bonds to gold, says UBS’s Mark Smith - December 12, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears hopeful after weekly close below key $1842 cap – Confluence Detector - December 12, 2020
- Gold gains as investors bank on eventual U.S. stimulus - December 11, 2020