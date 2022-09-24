Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. MOZ has been the subject of several …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target Cut to C$2.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank - September 24, 2022
- Gold prices stabilize near two-year low after central banks’ decisions - September 24, 2022
- Mayfair Gold (OTC:MFGCF) Stock Price Down 13.8% - September 24, 2022