Gold prices in India experienced a marginal decline on Friday, with the cost of one gram of 22-carat gold falling by Re 1 from the previous day’s rate. As reported by Goodreturns, this resulted in the pricing of one gram of 22-carat gold at ₹5239 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Marginal dip in Indian gold prices while silver rates remain stable - October 5, 2023
- RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Equinox Gold (EQX) - October 5, 2023
- US stocks rise as softer jobs data pulls Treasury yields lower - October 5, 2023