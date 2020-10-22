MARKET REPORT: Gold miners tarnished by production troubles

Centamin tumbled after admitting production will fall short of expectations and costs will jump, this year and next. Work at its flagship Sukari mine in Egypt has been disrupted by ground disturbance.
