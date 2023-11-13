The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) indices ended in the green on Monday after achieving mixed performance yesterday. Gold prices rose and the 24-carat gram returned to EGP 3,000.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Market watch: EGX indices ends Monday in green; gold prices rise - November 13, 2023
- Elite investor Jim Rogers touts gold and silver over stocks and real estate – and warns inflation will worsen and a recession is looming - November 13, 2023
- Gold prices hold steady as investors awaits key US inflation data - November 13, 2023