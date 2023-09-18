Gold prices declined. The benchmark index EGX30 reached a new all-time high at 19,751.7 points, rising 0.42 percent. The EGX70 index grew by 0.94 percent to end at 3,854.39 points. The EGX100 increased by 0.73 percent, closing at 5,724.02 points.
