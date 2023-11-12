The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) indices ended with mixed performance on Sunday, while gold prices inched higher. The EGX30 index dropped 1.65 percent, settling at 23,910.66 points. Meanwhile, the EGX70 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Market watch: EGX starts week with mixed performance; gold prices edge higher - November 12, 2023
- Gold Prices, November 12th: 24-18 Carats Gold Falls; But Yellow Metal Gives 22% Returns In 1 Year - November 12, 2023
- Gold prices deal with setback amid dollar, treasury bond yield surges - November 12, 2023