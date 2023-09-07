A gram of 21-karat gold was valued at EGP 2,210, EGP 20 higher. The price of 18-carat gold increased by EGP 17 EGP to reach EGP 1,893.25 per gram. The gold pound settled at EGP 17,680, an EGP 160 jump …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold vs. Platinum PSUs: How to Know Which Is Best For You - September 7, 2023
- Commodity Live: Gold prices fall in MCX, Crude shows pressure from upper levels - September 7, 2023
- Market watch: Egypt’s bourse keeps breaking records on Thursday; gold prices rise - September 7, 2023