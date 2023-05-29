Gold prices started a downward trajectory after a few days of stability, while the Egyptian Exchange’s benchmark, EGX30, inched up 0.47 percent to go over 17,200 points.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Market watch: Gold pound slips on Monday; Egypt’s bourse benchmark breaks above 17.2k points - May 29, 2023
- Gold: Debt-Ceiling Deal Is Done – Here’s Why A Recession And Stock-Market Drop May Follow - May 29, 2023
- Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India could fall further in near term. Check price of yellow metal in Delhi, Ahmedabad, and other Indian cities - May 29, 2023