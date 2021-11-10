Market Wrap: Higher Inflation Expected to Send Bitcoin and Gold Higher Into End of Year

Bitcoin (BTC) reached an all-time price high near $69K on Wednesday after a stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation report. Analysts expect further upside in bitcoin and gold for the rest of the year as …
