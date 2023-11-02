Share and bond markets extended a global rally on Thursday as non-committal Federal Reserve and Bank of England chiefs had traders doubling down on bets that world interest rates may finally have peaked.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Markets rally as Fed, BoE bolster rate relief hopes - November 2, 2023
- US stocks rise as bond yields fall after the Fed keeps interest rates steady - November 2, 2023
- Stock Market Today: Equities edging higher ahead of Fed decision - November 2, 2023