Markets swung wildly last week as fears over the delta variant of covid bulged then faded. EUR/USD, gold, and S&P 500 volatility is poised to linger with the Fed, earnings, and inflation in focus.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Markets Week Ahead: Euro, Dollar, Gold, S&P 500, Fed, Earnings, Inflation
Markets swung wildly last week as fears over the delta variant of covid bulged then faded. EUR/USD, gold, and S&P 500 volatility is poised to linger with the Fed, earnings, and inflation in focus.