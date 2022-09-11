The Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 set a rosy tone for the first full trading week of September. The rosy sentiment damaged the US Dollar as the Euro gained following a 75-basis point hike from the ECB. Ahead …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar, British Pound, CPI Data - September 11, 2022
- New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Price Up 8.3% - September 11, 2022
- Gold, silver prices increase - September 11, 2022