Nasib Nizami Oglu Piriyev of PAI Capital turns out to be a West Ham fan. It was the only thing missing from the takeover package, the punter on the board.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price dips: Jewellers expect good festive season sales - August 12, 2021
- Pamela and Javale McGee make history as first mother and son to win Olympic gold medals - August 12, 2021
- MARTIN SAMUEL: So, the bidders for West Ham are true supporters? Do me a favour… Recruiting the Ferdinand brothers was ill advised and any takeover is destined to be played … - August 12, 2021