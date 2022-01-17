Mawson Gold Acquires Option for 85% of the Skelleftea North Gold Project in Northern Sweden

Gold equivalent “AuEq” = Au+(Co/1005) based on assumed prices of cobalt US$23.07/lb and gold US$1,590/oz. Details of Mawson’s Inferred Mineral Resource can be read in the Company’s news release dated …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)