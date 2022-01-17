Gold equivalent “AuEq” = Au+(Co/1005) based on assumed prices of cobalt US$23.07/lb and gold US$1,590/oz. Details of Mawson’s Inferred Mineral Resource can be read in the Company’s news release dated …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, Silver Prices Today: Yellow metal rallies Rs 176 on global cues - January 17, 2022
- Gold rallies by Rs 176 on global cues - January 17, 2022
- Mawson Gold Acquires Option for 85% of the Skelleftea North Gold Project in Northern Sweden - January 17, 2022