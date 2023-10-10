A portion of net proceeds of the Shares issued under the Offering will be reserved for working capital. The balance will be used to further Mayfair’s successful exploration program at the Fenn-Gib gold project in the Timmins region of Ontario. Finder’s fees may be payable on a portion of the Offering.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Mayfair Gold Announces Private Placement Financings - October 10, 2023
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD flat near $1,860 on unsteady market sentiment - October 10, 2023
- TDG Gold Corp. Announces Closing of First Tranche Non-Brokered Private Placement - October 10, 2023