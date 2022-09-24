Mayfair Gold Corp. (OTC:MFGCF – Get Rating) shares traded down 13.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.88. 17,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Mayfair Gold (OTC:MFGCF) Stock Price Down 13.8% - September 24, 2022
- Sovereign Gold Bond: Premature redemption of SGB fixed at this price - September 24, 2022
- Gold, silver prices today: Yellow metal rises to Rs 50,730 despite falling rupee; silver down to Rs 56,800 - September 24, 2022