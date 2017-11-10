Vancouver, BC / TheNewswire / November 10, 2017 – Meadow Bay Gold Corporation (“Meadow Bay Gold” or the “Company … Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”), at a price of $0.05 per Unit to raise aggregate gross proceeds of $816,500.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Meadow Bay Gold Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement - November 10, 2017
- Commodities Experiment Part 1: Gold On The Ceiling - November 10, 2017
- Gold Investment Stalled - November 10, 2017