LONDON — At Mr Porter, jewelry is booming. Now the luxury retailer is expanding its fine jewelry offerings with the likes of 42 Suns, Carolina Bucci, Duffy Jewellery, Elhanati, Jacquie Aiche, Lito, Suzanne Kalan, Sydney Evan and Yvonne Léon.
