The price of the precious metal was likely to remain around the $1,800/oz level ahead of the release of inflation expectations by the University of Michigan, Oanda said.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- With Gold Prices Recovering, Is Wheaton Stock A Buy? - December 9, 2022
- Gold discounts in India go up as prices remain near 9-month highs - December 9, 2022
- Commodity Superfast: Gold Crosses Rs 54000 Mark; Are Gold Prices on Course to Break All-Time Highs? - December 9, 2022