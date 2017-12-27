Copper prices rose for the 15th consecutive session Wednesday, marking the industrial metal’s longest winning streak ever, according to FactSet data dating back to 1984. Copper for December delivery closed up less than 0.1% at $3.2570 a pound on the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold hits 1-month high as dollar weakens further - December 27, 2017
- Metals: Copper Prices Rise for 15th Consecutive Session - December 27, 2017
- Gold reaches two-year high of Rs56,200/tola - December 27, 2017