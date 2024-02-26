Gold ETFs could potentially struggle to keep their $90 billion in assets due to gold’s price performance, noted Balchunas and Yapp in the report. Gold prices are down 0.01% in the past 24 hours to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Confirmation of the timing and intensity of rate cuts should guide XAU/USD – ANZ - February 26, 2024
- From gold records to gold coins. George Michael is now honored with a commemorative minting - February 26, 2024
- MicroStrategy adds 3k BTC as Bitcoin ETFs are poised to surpass gold ETFs - February 26, 2024