Australian shares slipped on Tuesday hurt by the losses in miners and gold stocks on weak commodity prices, while investors absorbed the possibility of interest rates to remain higher for longer.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Miner and gold stocks drag Australian shares lower - September 25, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains under selling pressure above $1,900 amid the stronger USD - September 25, 2023
- 3 Gold Mining Stocks to Bet On as Market Fears Grow - September 25, 2023