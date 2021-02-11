Miner Kinross Gold beats profit estimates on higher prices

Canadian miner Kinross Gold Corp beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday as a surge in gold prices cushioned the blow from lower output. Feb 10 (Reuters) – Canadian miner Kinross …
