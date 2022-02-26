Miner Newmont Corp reported a 27% drop in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Thursday, as the world’s top miner was hurt by a fall in gold prices. Feb 24 (Reuters) – Miner Newmont Corp NEM.N reported a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Miner Newmont reports lower profit on weaker gold prices - February 25, 2022
- Barrick Gold CEO says plans to reduce carbon emissions are good for business, not just the environment - February 25, 2022
- Eldorado Gold (EGO) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript - February 25, 2022