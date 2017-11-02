Mining and energy companies were among the best performers in morning trade in Sydney on Friday, buoyed by stronger commodity prices. The ASX All Ordinaries Gold index was up 1.8 per cent as the price of the precious metal built on gains overnight, adding …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Miners gain in Sydney as gold, oil prices rise - November 2, 2017
- Gold Prices Turn Positive, Trump’s Decision on Fed Leadership Eyed - November 2, 2017
- Bitcoin may be staging the biggest challenge yet to gold and silver - November 2, 2017