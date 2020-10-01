When Mumbai-based Aakash Saxena, 36, needed Rs 5 lakh in June for a medical emergency, he could manage only Rs 2 lakh by liquidating his fixed deposit. Upon sensing that he fell short of his target, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Mis-selling: Is your bank asking you to pledge gold to save on locker rent? - October 1, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD sellers need downside break of $1,889 for re-entry – Confluence Detector - October 1, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s upside capped by bearish 10-day SMA - September 30, 2020