Au Average Annual Production for First 11 Years After-Tax $1,066 Million NPV(5%) and 31.7% IRR at US$1,600/oz Au with 24 Year Mine Life $159 Million Average Annual After-Tax Free Cash Flow for First …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Moneta Delivers Positive PEA for Tower Gold - September 7, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD runs up to test critical resistance with eyes on a significant bullish breakout - September 7, 2022
- Barrick Gold (GOLD) Down 9.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? - September 7, 2022