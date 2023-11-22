Westgold Resources looks to be loading ammunition for future corporate activity as the WA gold miner announced a $100m debt facility.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Monsters of Rock: As gold prices rise, Westgold looks to beef up its M&A firepower - November 22, 2023
- Gold price retreats further from monthly peak, downside potential seems limited - November 21, 2023
- Gold Forecast And Analysis Of The Price Of Gold Today - November 21, 2023