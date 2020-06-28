Via King World News, there is a “massive gold short squeeze” and No Escape For The Gold Shorts according to Alasdair Macleod. The way to tie it in is to think of what the quarter end means. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- More Gold Hype: No escape for shorts - June 28, 2020
- Record gold price forecasts boost prospects for junior mining companies - June 28, 2020
- Forget gold! I’d buy the FTSE 100 to get rich and retire early - June 28, 2020