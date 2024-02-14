Muthoot Finance Ltd, one of the leading gold loan providers in the country, has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,145 crore during the third quarter of 2023-24, up 23 per cent compared to Rs …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- What’s next for Gold prices as inflation comes in hotter than expected [Video] - February 14, 2024
- Gold prices come under pressure on higher US inflation - February 14, 2024
- Barrick Gold’s Q4: Earnings Shine, Buyback Glitters & More - February 14, 2024