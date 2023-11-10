Muthoot Finance reported a smaller-than-expected rise in its second-quarter net profit, hurt by high finance costs. The company’s net profit in Q2FY24 rose 14.3% to ₹991 crore from ₹867 crore in the year-ago quarter.
