A series of trades that moved about 4 million ounces of gold in the futures market awakened the precious metal from its slumber. After 11:10 a.m. on the Comex in New York almost 40,000 contracts, each representing 100 ounces of the metal, traded in a span …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Mysterious 4 Million Ounces of Gold Trades Trigger Price Plunge - November 10, 2017
- Metals: Gold Pulls Back From Three-Week High - November 10, 2017
- The Strange Behavior of Gold Investors from Monday to Thursday - November 10, 2017